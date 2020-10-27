Global  
 

Well-known St. Louis attorney Charles 'Ed' Brown dies

bizjournals Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Well-known St. Louis area attorney Charles “Ed” Brown, 61, of the Brown & Brown law firm died Monday in downtown St. Louis, his law office confirmed. About 4:30 p.m. Monday, he jumped from an 11th-floor balcony at 1 Memorial Drive, landing on a roof accessible from the building's third floor, St. Louis police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Brown's law firm is based in the 20-story building, known as Gateway Tower. Brown and his brother Dan Brown founded the Brown & Brown law firm about 20…
