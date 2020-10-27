|
U.S. Presidential Elections | Biden thrusts into Trump country for Georgia rally in campaign’s final week
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Leading his Republican rival in national opinion polls, Mr. Biden landed in Georgia, which has not supported a Democrat in a U.S. presidential election since 1992.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
Biden: We've got to come together 00:31
Joe Biden holds a drive-in rally in Pennsylvania as the election campaign approaches its final week.
