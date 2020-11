You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clark County Election Department presser | Nov. 4, 2020



Clark County Election Department gives press conference on Nov. 4 to talk about counting ballots in Nevada. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 13:34 Published 21 hours ago Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria talks mail-in ballot counting



Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria spoke about the challenges the Clark County Elections Department is facing counting ballots quickly with final boxes coming in me in overnight. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:21 Published 1 day ago Clark County to provide Nevada GOP info on election process after canvass deadline



The Nevada GOP will be getting what they asked for from Clark County, but they’ll have to wait. A judge partly granting a request for information on the way the county counts its ballots. Jeremy Chen.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:27 Published 3 days ago

