In its battle to dominate online groceries, Amazon begins curbside pickup at Whole Foods

Amazon Prime customers can now pick up their online grocery orders an hour after they’re placed at Whole Foods stores, including its three Greater Cincinnati locations. It’s yet another step Amazon.com Inc. is taking to bolster its online grocery business after the company was flooded with food orders at the Covid pandemic's outset. Customers have been increasingly avoiding supermarkets and ordering their groceries online since the outbreak began. In March, it was nearly impossible in the…