In its battle to dominate online groceries, Amazon begins curbside pickup at Whole Foods

bizjournals Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Amazon Prime customers can now pick up their online grocery orders an hour after they’re placed at Whole Foods stores, including its three Greater Cincinnati locations. It’s yet another step Amazon.com Inc. is taking to bolster its online grocery business after the company was flooded with food orders at the Covid pandemic's outset. Customers have been increasingly avoiding supermarkets and ordering their groceries online since the outbreak began. In March, it was nearly impossible in the…
Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens
You Can Now Pick Up Your Groceries at Whole Foods in Just 1 Hour

You Can Now Pick Up Your Groceries at Whole Foods in Just 1 Hour

 The free service is available to Amazon Prime members on purchases of $35 or more.

