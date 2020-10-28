Global  
 

Going small for Halloween:Â Sweet for someÂ retailers, scary for others

Newsday Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Sales of candy, decorations and pumpkins are way up, but costume rentals for big Halloween partiesÂ are lagging.
