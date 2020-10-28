Global  
 

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk plans for reopening

bizjournals Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Now that Santa Cruz County has moved up a level in the state’s Covid-19 tiers, its biggest tourist attraction is looking at ways to reopen — but don’t expect much to happen just yet. “We are making plans, but nothing is set in stone yet,” said Marq Lipton, vice president of marketing and sales for the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, per the Mercury News. “We don’t have an opening date yet. It won’t be this week. It likely will be in a couple of weeks.” California officials on Tuesday…
