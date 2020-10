Rockwell expands, extends agreement with software firm PTC Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Rockwell Automation is expanding and extending its strategic alliance with PTC Inc. that already includes a digital transformation software suite. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Todd Bragstad Rockwell expands, extends agreement with software firm PTC https://t.co/5Gukl9d7oN via @MKEBizJournal 20 minutes ago