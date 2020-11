The S&P 500 will tumble up to 20% before the inauguration as investors have lost hope that COVID-19 would be controlled, an investment chief says Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

"If the S&P 500 breaks below 3,200 before the election, its next move may be down another 12% to 2,890," said James McDonald, Hercules Investments CEO. 👓 View full article

