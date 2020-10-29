Bull City Ciderworks to expand into Greensboro Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Durham-based cidery and taproom will occupy the space of a recently closed brewery in Greensboro. Bull City Ciderworks has announced it will open before the end of the year in the former Gibb’s Hundred Brewing facility at 504 State St. In addition to serving its lineup of ciders, the taproom will offer craft beer and non-alcoholic options. While the bulk of the company’s production will remain in Durham and Lexington, it does intend to operate a barrel aging program at the Greensboro location. “It’s… 👓 View full article

