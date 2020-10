Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7,218 crore Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal on account of making provisions for statutory due payments. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Inter-state bus service in Himachal to resume soon: Transport Minister



The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) incurred huge loss amid COVID-19. Lack of inter-state service has also impacted tourism in hill state. Speaking to ANI, Transport Minister of Himachal.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this