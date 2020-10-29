Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 'Happy Thanksgiving' to employees, gives them that week off

bizjournals Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivered an early Thanksgiving present to the company's more than 48,000 employees on Wednesday. He's giving all U.S. workers the entire week off and letting employees outside the county take three additional days off. “The idea here is to give as many people as possible a break. I hope you can disconnect and take the time to rest and recharge before the final push of the year,” Zuckerberg wrote in an email to employees, according to a report in CNBC. Thanksgiving,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Facebook's Zuckerberg warns of 'civil unrest' in America | Oneindia News

Facebook's Zuckerberg warns of 'civil unrest' in America | Oneindia News 01:09

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has warned of the possibility of civil unrest as the votes for US presidential elections are tallied and he said that the day would be a test for the social networking site. Zuckerberg said he is worried that with America so divided and election results potentially taking...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SOCIAL MEDIA HOTSEAT: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Opening Statement At Senate Hearing On Social Media [Video]

SOCIAL MEDIA HOTSEAT: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Opening Statement At Senate Hearing On Social Media

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Opening Statement At Senate Hearing On Social Media

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:44Published
Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items [Video]

Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding ‘essential items’ after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:20Published
Get Away From 2020: Company Offers Own Private Island For Thanksgiving [Video]

Get Away From 2020: Company Offers Own Private Island For Thanksgiving

Following the U.S. Election this might be just the thing. A company is offering a week-long Thanksgiving escape to an entirely private island off the coast of America. Dubbed ‘The Ultimate..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook gives Thanksgiving week off to US employees

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to US employees in an internal message Wednesday that they will receive paid time off  -More- 
SmartBrief


Tweets about this

ONmarketing_io

ONmarketing.io Mark Zuckerberg says Election Day is a big 'test' for Facebook, and warns of civil unrest in the weeks following th… https://t.co/zzvrWucLzG 6 hours ago

aki1770

Akihiko Komada a.k.a 駒田明彦 RT @MehdiHasanShow: Mehdi asks @karaswisher if Mark Zuckerberg, a liberal, recognizes Facebook's promotion of conservative disinformation.… 7 hours ago

eagleeyes1000

VOTE TRUMP 2020 YOUR FREEDOM DEPENDS ON IT Facebook throttled Hunter Biden article after being warned by FBI of 'hack and leak' operations, Mark Zuckerberg sa… https://t.co/2sFgx3NMVG 8 hours ago

s_roundabout

Silicon Roundabout Mark Zuckerberg says half of Facebook’s staff to work from home within 10 years – video - https://t.co/AjiQzHxnb5 #… https://t.co/9NF7W5EDXK 8 hours ago

Surfnturf12

Surfnturf12 You are a disgusting human being mark-zuckerberg, you are a scab of human dignity. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg say… https://t.co/PKW5Ldzphf 13 hours ago

GoodVibra

Mark Horns ☀ Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says there's a 'risk of civil unrest' around the election #BreakingNews #cnbc #retweet… https://t.co/QybLaDKPFl 13 hours ago

COPi314

Colorado patriot @donwinslow @Facebook Shady https://t.co/vzolQAsnhl 18 hours ago

COPi314

Colorado patriot @donwinslow @Thevoiceinmyhea NOTHING SHADY! @Facebook #DeleteFacebook https://t.co/vzolQAsnhl 18 hours ago