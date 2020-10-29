Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 'Happy Thanksgiving' to employees, gives them that week off Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivered an early Thanksgiving present to the company's more than 48,000 employees on Wednesday. He's giving all U.S. workers the entire week off and letting employees outside the county take three additional days off. "The idea here is to give as many people as possible a break. I hope you can disconnect and take the time to rest and recharge before the final push of the year," Zuckerberg wrote in an email to employees, according to a report in CNBC.


