What is an index fund? A low-cost, low-risk way to invest in the stock market Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Index funds are passively managed, low-cost mutual funds or ETFs that pool investors' money into a portfolio that mirrors a particular market index. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances



JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images US stocks wavered on Friday as new commentary from the White House cut into hopes for pre-election stimulus. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated a bill could.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks



US stocks dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest stimulus talk developments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal before the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Dow Plunges 411 Points



Getty Images US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this