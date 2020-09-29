Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delta, pilots union reach tentative deal to avoid furloughs until 2022

FOXNews.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The agreement is subject to approval by union members.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

United Airlines Pilots Approve Deal To Avoid Furloughs Until June [Video]

United Airlines Pilots Approve Deal To Avoid Furloughs Until June

Pilots at United Airlines voted to approve an agreement that will avoid about 2,850 furloughs that were set to take effect later this week and another 1,000 early next year. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

kariscasm

Karima ALAMI "Delta, pilots union reach tentative deal to avoid furloughs until 2022" via FOX BIZ https://t.co/bFaxA7EiXI 2 minutes ago

FinancialBack

BackBoneFinancial "Delta, pilots union reach tentative deal to avoid furloughs until 2022" via FOX BIZ https://t.co/vfUMgSxD2P The ag… https://t.co/O8f2Lsybq2 20 minutes ago

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Delta Air Lines, pilots' union reach agreement to avoid furloughs https://t.co/FXRfFPcXry 52 minutes ago

CalifQuail1969

RealRositaFonseca RT @lesliejosephs: Delta, pilots union reach preliminary deal to avoid close to 2,000 furloughs. Down to the wire with cuts looming on Nov.… 1 hour ago

lesliejosephs

Leslie Josephs Delta, pilots union reach preliminary deal to avoid close to 2,000 furloughs. Down to the wire with cuts looming on… https://t.co/kHAoRV2lp4 3 hours ago