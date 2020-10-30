Chase Mining in trading halt pending details of strategic investment Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX pending a strategic investment announcement. The trading halt will remain in place until the beginning of regular trade on Tuesday, November 3, or when an announcement is released to the market, whichever occurs earliest. Diamond drilling program completed The company recently completed a 6-hole diamond drilling program for 2,928 metres targeting high-grade gold (plus copper and silver) at the Lorraine Nickel Mine in Quebec, Canada. The recognition of visible gold during logging in holes CM-20-01 and 02 and the unexpected widespread silica-carbonate alteration and different ages of structurally related veining and minor sulphides necessitated the re-logging and sampling of holes already logged and sampled. Progress at the lab has been affected by COVID-19 restrictions, but hole CM-20-06’s batch of 428 samples (including duplicates, standards and blanks) has been fully processed waiting for analysis. 👓 View full article

