You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'



Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear,Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 23 hours ago

Tweets about this