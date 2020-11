Albany jeweler David Hannoush invests in a lacrosse retail store Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Last fall, David Hannoush bought the former Kemp's Hockey Shop at 704 Loudon Road in Colonie for $575,000 as he and Craig Devoe made plans to open Precision Lacrosse. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like