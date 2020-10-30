Société Générale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models
Claire Calmejane, chief innovation officer of Société Générale, tells Finextra Research that Banking-as-a-Service platforms are playing for both sides of the field with both greenfield and incumbent banks future-proofing their businesses against the evolving face of financial services.
