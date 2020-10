Magnolia*🇨🇦 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 🇮🇪 Instagram disables the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of misinformation around Election Day… https://t.co/7eZZUV463i 34 seconds ago pastorannishasapp RT @businessinsider: Instagram disables the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of misinformation around Election Day https://… 1 minute ago Tina Leonardi Instagram disables the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of misinformation around Election Day… https://t.co/NTtfBIrXxC 10 minutes ago Business Insider Instagram disables the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of misinformation around Election Day https://t.co/zif1UPgZvT 10 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Instagram disables the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of misinformation around… https://t.co/jVFc1aHH3z 12 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Instagram disables the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of misinformation around Election Day… https://t.co/zc6KO8yba3 14 minutes ago Donna Natosi Instagram is shadowbanning recent posts from all hashtags to prevent misinformation leading up to the election. https://t.co/boO5If7imT 18 minutes ago it's hard out there for a simp Instagram disables 'Recent' hashtag tab to reduce election misinfo https://t.co/w2LcSfVSlY 2 hours ago