You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is early voting next for Mississippi?



Is early voting next for Mississippi? Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:14 Published 6 hours ago 7 UpFront: Michigan state director of 'All Voting is Local' talks Election Day takeaways



On Wednesday night's 7 UpFront segment, we speak with Aghogho Edevbie, the Michigan state director of All Voting is Local. The organization works to remove discriminatory barriers to the ballot in.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:52 Published 6 hours ago The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed



It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency. But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:52 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this