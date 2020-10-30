Union workers once again reject proposed labor contract with GE Appliances Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Thursday’s vote on the new labor contract between GE Appliances, a Haier company, and employees represented by IUE-CWA Local 83761 ended once again in a "no." About 60% of the employees rejected the new contract, as opposed to last time, when that number was about 87%. Aaron Little, a plastics welder with the appliance manufacturer, said the lower percentage is likely due to a number of new hires GE Appliances has taken on, who voted on the contract not long after starting. Negotiations on… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

