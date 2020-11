Central Banks sell gold for first time in a decade Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Net sales totaled 12.1 tons of bullion in the third quarter, compared with purchases of 141.9 tons a year earlier, according to a report by the World Gold Council. Selling was driven by Uzbekistan and Turkey, while Russia's central bank posted its first quarterly sale in 13 years, the WGC said.