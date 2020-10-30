Forex reserves surge to all-time high of $561bn Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $5.412 billion to touch an all-time high of $560.532 billion in the week ended October 23, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended October 16, the reserves stood at $555.12 billion after increasing by $3.615 billion. 👓 View full article

