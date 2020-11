‘Strokes of genius’ | A documentary on the Federer-Nadal rivalry Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Discovery+ app is offering a 90-minute documentary Strokes of Genius on the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Based on L. Jon Wertheim’s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this