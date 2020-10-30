Global  
 

Waste Management closes $4.6B deal acquiring Advanced Disposal Services

bizjournals Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Houston-based Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has completed its acquisition of Ponte Verda, Florida-based Advanced Disposal Services Inc., according to an Oct. 30 press release. The deal had a total enterprise value of $4.6 billion, with Waste Management paying $30.30 per share in cash and assuming Advanced Disposal Systems' $1.8 billion of net debt. When the deal was first announced in April 2019, Waste Management intended to pay Advanced Disposal $33.15 per share in cash and assume about $1.9…
