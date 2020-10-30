Waste Management closes $4.6B deal acquiring Advanced Disposal Services

Friday, 30 October 2020 () Houston-based Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has completed its acquisition of Ponte Verda, Florida-based Advanced Disposal Services Inc., according to an Oct. 30 press release. The deal had a total enterprise value of $4.6 billion, with Waste Management paying $30.30 per share in cash and assuming Advanced Disposal Systems' $1.8 billion of net debt. When the deal was first announced in April 2019, Waste Management intended to pay Advanced Disposal $33.15 per share in cash and assume about $1.9…
Goa waste Management Minister Michael Lobo slaps fine on Dharma Productions for littering at shooting site in Goa. He said, "Everybody feels that Goa is a clean destination and you cannot litter in Goa and go. Your have come here for shoot, you are welcome, you pay your fees but also take your trash...