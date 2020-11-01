Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore in October

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
GST collections in October stood at over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, crossing for the first time Rs 1 lakh crore mark since February this year, the finance ministry said on Sunday. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed till October 31, 2020, is 80 lakh.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore

COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore 01:33

 As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 30 reported single-day spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 563 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,21,090. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda [Video]

RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda

During a roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur on October 31, BJP national president JP Nadda questioned RJD's poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and said how will they give 10 lakh jobs, they made over 20..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine [Video]

Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

After RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the state in the very first cabinet meet, now BJP has launched a counter. The BJP in its manifesto has promised to provide 19 lakh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 19:51Published
PM Modi declares assets: Find out his bank balance & personal wealth [Video]

PM Modi declares assets: Find out his bank balance & personal wealth

The latest declaration of assets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that he has become richer by nearly Rs 36 lakh compared to 2019. PM Modi’s net worth as of June 30 this year was Rs 2.85 crore,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published

Tweets about this