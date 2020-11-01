Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why it's time to eliminate daylight savings time, according to a neurologist

Business Insider Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Eliminating daylight savings could help us align clocks to our natural circadian rhythms and promote healthier sleeping habits, according to experts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
News video: Daylight Savings Time

Daylight Savings Time

 We talk to an expert about how changing time can affect our sleep. He says you're better off NOT sleeping that extra hour this weekend from Daylight Savings Time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote [Video]

Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote

Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote

Credit: KEZIPublished
Daylight saving time ends tomorrow, set your clocks back one hour [Video]

Daylight saving time ends tomorrow, set your clocks back one hour

Don't forget -- you can enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend. Daylight saving time ends tomorrow at 2 am as the U.S returns to standard time.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:25Published
REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep [Video]

REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. This means time will "fall back" from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday -- so remember to change back any clocks that do not automatically update.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this