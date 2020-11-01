Why it's time to eliminate daylight savings time, according to a neurologist

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote



Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote Credit: KEZI Published 9 hours ago Daylight saving time ends tomorrow, set your clocks back one hour



Don't forget -- you can enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend. Daylight saving time ends tomorrow at 2 am as the U.S returns to standard time. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:25 Published 21 hours ago REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep



Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. This means time will "fall back" from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday -- so remember to change back any clocks that do not automatically update. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this