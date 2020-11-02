UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action

Global  
 

LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel action against the owner of the Sun tabloid over allegations that he was a “wife beater.”

In a ruling Monday, Justice Andrew Nicol said Depp has “not succeeded in his action for libel.”

Though Nicol said Depp had “proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel,” the defendants had shown that “what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.”

Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting his wife Amber Heard.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, Heard's U.S. counsel, said in a statement that the verdict is “not a surprise” for anyone who followed the trial in the summer.

“Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S.," she said.

Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post story about domestic violence. The trial is due to be held next year.

Both Depp and Heard spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship. The pair met on the set of 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in 2015. They separated the following year and divorced in 2017.

Heard, 34, testified as the main witness for the defense, saying Depp turned into a violent alter ego he dubbed the “Monster” when under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She alleged 14 separate incidents between 2013 and 2016 in which he hit, slapped and shoved her, pulled her hair and threw bottles at her. The alleged assaults took place in glamorous settings including the couple’s luxury...
