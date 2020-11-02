Thanksgiving to-go? Twin Cities restaurants are stepping it up this year Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Thanksgiving is around the corner. But as Covid-19 cases rise around the Midwest, who has the motivation to cook a whole turkey if your family can't enjoy it together? WCCO's Jason Derusha has a list of restaurants that are offering everything from a full-on traditional Thanksgiving spreads, to a chicken dinner at Revival in St. Paul or Minneapolis. In addition to its delectable chicken, Revival's spread also includes macaroni and cheese, candied yams with marshmallow topping, mashed potatoes… 👓 View full article

