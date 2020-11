Emirates NBD issues build-your-own benefits card Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, announced the launch of the Visa Flexi Credit Card, enabling cardholders to customize their credit cards with benefits of their choice. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this