Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another restaurant chain, Friendly's, stumbles in pandemic

SeattlePI.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — Friendly's Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The company, which runs the restaurants under the parent company FIC Restaurants Inc., will sell substantially all of its assets to the restaurant company, Amici Partners Group.

All 130 of its locations will remain open while in restructures under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said late Sunday.

The pandemic has hit the restaurant sector hard, particularly those that rely on people in their dining rooms. At least 10 chains have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic began this year.

But Friendly's Restaurants, like most other chains that have stumbled this year, had been struggling. The Wilbraham, Massachusetts, company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2011 as well.

Others filing for protection this year include the U.S. arm of Le Pain Quotidien, CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, California Pizza Kitchen, Sizzler and Ruby Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Panera Bread Adds Pizza To The Menu [Video]

Panera Bread Adds Pizza To The Menu

Business Insider reports that Panera is adding pizza to the menu. They're rolling out three flatbreads in restaurants this week. Panera has seen a surge in take-out, drive-thru. and delivery during the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Friendly's restaurant chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid pandemic woes

 The family restaurant chain known as Friendly's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, joining other casual dining chains such as Ruby Tuesday.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Ttom925

Tommy Two Masks RT @APBusiness: Another restaurant chain seeks bankruptcy protection as pandemic seizes industry. This time it's Friendly's, an East Coast… 4 minutes ago

thehawk

The Hawk Another Restaurant Chain, Friendly's, Files For Bankruptcy #Restaurant #Bankruptcy https://t.co/jbMUcDz8O7 6 minutes ago

aussietorres

Dr Ausberto Torres RT @wcbs880: Friendly's Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection. https://t.co/qS… 10 minutes ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 Friendly's Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection. https://t.co/qSXOjucqXs 12 minutes ago

APBusiness

AP Business News Another restaurant chain seeks bankruptcy protection as pandemic seizes industry. This time it's Friendly's, an Eas… https://t.co/KScRPoyjLn 18 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Another restaurant chain, Friendly's, stumbles in pandemic https://t.co/w2I4WBkGez 19 minutes ago

telegramdotcom

telegramdotcom Another restaurant chain, Friendly's, stumbles in pandemic https://t.co/Ecx4eGGnNj @Friendlys https://t.co/pvuIf0ncG7 20 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Another restaurant chain, Friendly's, stumbles in pandemic https://t.co/1X0AuwgKk7 26 minutes ago