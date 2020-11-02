|
|
These local counties have Covid-19 positivity rates higher than state average
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Only one, Westmoreland, is in the substantial level of transmission parameters laid out in the state's Early Warning Dashboard.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Southeast Indiana counties seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases
Dearborn, Fayette and Ohio counties are all at the state’s red level -- the highest level for Coronavirus in Indiana. The counties are at this level because their seven-day positivity rates are..
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:50Published
|
Coronavirus Numbers: Oct. 3, 2020
Hot spots in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties continue to have positive test rates higher than the state average.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:40Published
Tweets about this
|