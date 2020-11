The 'sausage king' of Russia was killed with a crossbow on his own estate Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Vladimir Marugov, a Russian oligarch known as the "Sausage King," was found dead in his sauna with a crossbow next to him. 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 3 hours ago Russia's 'Sausage King' Skewered In Sauna 00:35 A Russian businessman who owns large meat-processing plants was murdered with a crossbow at his country home. CNN reports Vladimir Marugov, known as dubbed the 'Sausage King,' was in a sauna with his wife when the attack happened. Marugov's ex-wife, Tatyana Marugova, confirmed his...

