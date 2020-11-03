Chase Mining makes strategic investment in North Queensland advanced explorer Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has made a strategic investment of $600,000 to become a 40% shareholder in private Queensland-focused advanced exploration company Red Fox Resources Pty Limited. Red Fox has a copper-gold-cobalt, high-grade gold and silver-lead-zinc focus, with seven wholly-owned granted tenements covering 900 square kilometres in two highly mineralised districts in Mt Isa/Cloncurry and Georgetown of North Queensland and which are not subject to any royalties or commissions. “Potential for upside” Red Fox has a pipeline of targets for discovery of Ernest Henry-style IOCG copper-gold, Tick Hill-style high-grade gold and large Century and Broken Hill-style zinc-lead-silver deposits. CML executive chairman and CEO Leon Pretorius said: “We see significant potential for upside in an investment in Red Fox. “It expects results and news flow this year and into 2021 – well before anything new can be generated from Zeus’ Quebec activities due to adverse weather, access and COVID-19 restrictions. “Red Fox’s projects comprise high-quality advanced but under-explored targets with potential to rapidly increase value.” Red Fox projects Red Fox has three tenements adjacent to the large Ernest Henry copper-gold mine where recent Queensland Government magneto-telluric (MT) surveys have defined a series of conductive ‘pipes’ which correlate with known deposits at Ernest Henry and E1. Two of these tenements are subject to third-party sole-funded drilling: Rio Tinto Exploration (RTX) is earning into Red Fox’s Ernest Henry South (EPM 26332) by spending up to $3.5 million with new pre-drilling work carried out in last six months and drill testing imminent; and, Government grant ($190,000) awarded to Red Fox to fully fund drilling of three holes to test a major MT anomaly on Gipsy Creek (EPM 26872) to the north. Other notable assets include: Historical high-grade gold reported in outcropping rock at Butchers Creek and trench sampling at GW Gossan (EPM 26397), which were never drilled and will be confirmed by Red Fox fieldwork; Broken Hill-style zinc target at Eveleigh (EPM 26601) with mineralisation at surface-ready to drill to confirm shallow historic drilling, open at depth and along strike; Sedex-style lead/zinc target at Mt Ulo and at Camel Bore (EPM 26571); Untested coincident magnetic/gravity highs at West Ernest Henry (EPM 26010), which may indicate magnetite/haematite alteration adjacent to a stratigraphic conductor (black shale); and, IOCG-style target at Copper Creek (EPM 26024) with strong historic copper and zinc stream anomalies over 10 kilometres strike length where there has been no previous follow up and no previous drilling. Red Fox intends to use funds raised through CML’s investment to value-add to projects not subject to Rio Tinto and Government funded drilling by mapping, geochemistry and limited ground geophysics, with the aim of refining multiple additional targets to be drill-ready by May-June 2021. The company holds seven wholly-owned granted tenements covering 900 square kilometres in Queensland. “Extensive experience in Queensland” Red Fox has a skilled technical team and experienced board with successful track record of ASX listings and achieving Queensland Government grants. Pretorius said: “Red Fox has a skilled technical team and experienced board who have been known to CML’s management since the 1980s, and CML’s management has extensive complimentary experience operating in Queensland.” Under the terms of the investment, CML has the right to appoint a director to Red Fox’s board and a pre-emptive right over any further shares issued by Red Fox. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

