Latest broker reports

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
*Hargreaves Lansdown:* Says Whitbread has brought some seasonal cheer to market with better-than-expected full-year predictions. Consensus opinion is buy.

*Credit Suisse:* Upgrades Standard Chartered to outperform from neutral and lifts target price to 2000p after says it has limited exposure to Dubai.

*Numis:* A successful bid by VT Group for Mouchel at up to 280p will be positive for VT. Buy and 714p target for VT.
