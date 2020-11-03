Latest broker reports Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Hargreaves Lansdown:* Says Whitbread has brought some seasonal cheer to market with better-than-expected full-year predictions. Consensus opinion is buy.



*Credit Suisse:* Upgrades Standard Chartered to outperform from neutral and lifts target price to 2000p after says it has limited exposure to Dubai.



*Numis:* A successful bid by VT Group for Mouchel at up to 280p will be positive for VT. Buy and 714p target for VT. 👓 View full article

