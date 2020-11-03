Latest broker reports
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
*Hargreaves Lansdown:* Says Whitbread has brought some seasonal cheer to market with better-than-expected full-year predictions. Consensus opinion is buy.
*Credit Suisse:* Upgrades Standard Chartered to outperform from neutral and lifts target price to 2000p after says it has limited exposure to Dubai.
*Numis:* A successful bid by VT Group for Mouchel at up to 280p will be positive for VT. Buy and 714p target for VT.
