Singapore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Singapore will stop printing S$1,000 banknotes from Jan. 1 next year, its central bank said on Tuesday, to curb the risk of them being used for money laundering and to finance terrorism. 👓 View full article

