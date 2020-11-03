Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reserve Bank of Australia slashes interest rates to 0.10 per cent

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Reserve Bank of Australia slashes interest rates to 0.10 per centThe Reserve Bank of Australia has cut the official cash rate today to an all-time low of 0.10 per cent from 0.25 per cent.This effectively takes the cash rate to near negative interest rates on Melbourne Cup day.Many economists...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally soars past 80 lakh mark with over 49,000 single-day jump [Video]

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally soars past 80 lakh mark with over 49,000 single-day jump

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the over all tally soared past 80 Lakh mark with a jump of 49,881 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours. The country also reported 517 deaths in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Report finds COVID-19 rate among dentists is less than 1% [Video]

Report finds COVID-19 rate among dentists is less than 1%

A US-based report suggested that less than one per cent of dentists were found to be COVID-19 positive across the globe. It was a first-of-its-kind report based on data collected in June 2020. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
Equity indices open flat, banking stocks gain [Video]

Equity indices open flat, banking stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 105 points and Nifty up by 23 points. At 10:05 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 105 points or 0.26 per cent at 39,833 while the Nifty 50..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

 The Reserve Bank of Australia will warp up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for...
RTTNews


Tweets about this