Reserve Bank of Australia slashes interest rates to 0.10 per cent
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut the official cash rate today to an all-time low of 0.10 per cent from 0.25 per cent.This effectively takes the cash rate to near negative interest rates on Melbourne Cup day.Many economists...
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the over all tally soared past 80 Lakh mark with a jump of 49,881 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours. The country also reported 517 deaths in the..
Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 105 points and Nifty up by 23 points. At 10:05 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 105 points or 0.26 per cent at 39,833 while the Nifty 50..