Harris County, Texas, to close 9 of 10 drive-thru voting sites, fearing Republican efforts to invalidate votes

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said he "cannot in good faith encourage voters to cast their votes in [drive-thru] tents if that puts their votes at risk."
News video: Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas 01:43

 A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

