Australia Cuts Key Rate; Unveils Asset Purchase Program Tuesday, 3 November 2020

As the economic recovery is expected to be bumpy, Australia's central bank unveiled a package of measures to support job creation and underpin growth. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by the governor Philip Lowe decided on Tuesday to lower its key cash rate by 15 basis points to a record low of 0.10 percent. 👓 View full article

