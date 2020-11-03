Global  
 

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, a township with just 5 eligible voters, just released some of the first results of the presidential election: All 5 votes for Biden

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, just cast and counted some of the first votes on Election Day. All of them were for Biden, including from Republicans.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in Florida

Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in Florida 00:43

 President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Sunday, November 1 night, two days before the presidential election near the Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Florida to rally South Florida voters.

