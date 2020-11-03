Global  
 

Why Ohio State is working with the U.S. Air Force to improve its diversity

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 November 2020
OSU is leading the effort with Wright State University, North Carolina A&T State University and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base east of Dayton.
