Why Ohio State is working with the U.S. Air Force to improve its diversity
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
OSU is leading the effort with Wright State University, North Carolina A&T State University and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base east of Dayton.
OSU is leading the effort with Wright State University, North Carolina A&T State University and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base east of Dayton.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources