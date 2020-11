Former political advisor Kathleen Shanahan named CEO of industrial equipment distributor

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kathleen Shanahan, a former Tampa Bay executive, has been named CEO of Turtle & Hughes, a New Jersey-based electrical and industrial equipment distributor, following a stint as the company's co-CEO. Shanahan was named Turtle's co-CEO in 2018 after she served as the company's executive vice president of national accounts for one year and more than three years on the company’s board of directors. As she transitions into the sole CEO role, the company’s other co-CEO Jayne Millard, will become…