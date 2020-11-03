VF names Lauren Guthrie vice president, global inclusion and diversity
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () VF Corporation has named Lauren Guthrie to the position of vice president, global inclusion and diversity. VF is the parent company of brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies. Guthrie will be responsible for leading VF’s global inclusion and diversity efforts and directing and developing the company’s strategy for transformational change. She succeeds Reggie Miller, who the company said is leaving to pursue other opportunities. She was previously vice president of VF’s…