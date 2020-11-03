Trump appeared to back away from claims that he will declare victory in the election as soon as possible: 'No reason to play games'
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (
27 minutes ago) In an interview with Fox and Friends, Trump said he'd declare victory only if he won, but continued to attack mail-in ballots.
Video Credit: Wochit
17 minutes ago
According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night.
This is based on certain scenarios and outcomes of receiving the presidential election results.
According to Axios, Joe Biden's team...
Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night 00:36
