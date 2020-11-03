Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump appeared to back away from claims that he will declare victory in the election as soon as possible: 'No reason to play games'

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
In an interview with Fox and Friends, Trump said he'd declare victory only if he won, but continued to attack mail-in ballots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night 00:36

 According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios and outcomes of receiving the presidential election results. According to Axios, Joe Biden's team...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Plan To Call Election Victory Early [Video]

Trump’s Plan To Call Election Victory Early

President Donald Trump is demanding that a winner should be declared on Election Day, despite an expected deluge of mail-in ballots that may take several days to count.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:52Published
Investors' bets on a Democratic sweep grow [Video]

Investors' bets on a Democratic sweep grow

[NFA] Despite the skepticism about opinion polls after Trump's surprise win in 2016, investors have since increased bets that the Democrat will have a clearcut victory. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this