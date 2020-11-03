Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican Tiffany Shedd takes on incumbent Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 1st Congressional District

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Shedd, a firearms instructor and small business attorney, is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Do 8th Congressional District support police reform efforts?

Do 8th Congressional District support police reform efforts? 02:46

 The candidates for the 8th District -- Jon Lott and Rep Stephen Lynch -- discuss police reform efforts in America.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Toss-up in Congressional District 6 [Video]

Toss-up in Congressional District 6

District 6 being called most competitive race in Arizona.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:33Published
Missouri's 6th Congressional District [Video]

Missouri's 6th Congressional District

41 Action News wants to help you make an informed decision during the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3. We reached out to the campaigns for Missouri's 6th Congressional District candidates. Here's where..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 23:13Published
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel faces off against far-right activist Laura Loomer in 21st Congressional District race [Video]

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel faces off against far-right activist Laura Loomer in 21st Congressional District race

A race with national attention is Florida's 21st Congressional District, which includes Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this