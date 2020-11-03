Global  
 

Max Rose and Nicole Malliotakis vie to represent New York's 11th Congressional District

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
It's a Staten Island showdown with Rep. Max Rose looking to defend his seat against Republican Nicole Malliotakis in New York's 11th Congressional District.
