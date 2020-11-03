Convention center reverses course on Ohio State football tailgate series

Global  
 

The Greater Columbus Convention Center is pulling the plug to welcome Ohio State football fans to its large facility to for a "tailgating" series with other fans. The facility will no longer host those in-person events, but still will offer a tailgating takeout box for fans who want to eat football-appropriate food and watch the game in their own homes. Convention Center General Manager John Page said the entity has "suspended our plans" in the immediate short term. "Our decision was based upon…
