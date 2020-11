Allie B RT @SecDef19: I have voted in every Presidential election since 1948. I believe my vote this year has been the most important vote of my… 15 seconds ago D @eclipse_double I have voted every presidential election year since I’m 18. MEN fought for Democracy’s Privileges,… https://t.co/96NtGCRUpc 36 seconds ago Rhonda Findling So proud my brother @DrewFindling was with @OffsetYRN when Offset voted at his first presidential election!!… https://t.co/hn6kggQbs3 3 minutes ago