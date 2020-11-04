Geekdom Fund raises nearly $1M in equity funding for Austin-based startup Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

San Antonio-based venture capital firm Geekdom Fund LP raised a little over $941,000 in a sidecar equity funding for Austin-based startup ZenBusiness, according to documents filed on Oct. 28 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A total of 28 investors contributed to this raise with a minimum investment of $4,693 with a date of first sale listed as Oct. 23, according to the filing. Geekdom Fund's four managing directors — Micheal Troy, Don Douglas, Michael Girdley and Cole Wollak… 👓 View full article

