|
|
LIVE RESULTS: Dem. Rep. Collin Peterson faces a tough reelection fight in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Former Minnesota Lt. Gov Michelle Fischbach is challenging Democratic incumbent Peterson, one of the most vulnerable House Democrats, this fall.
|
|
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
7th Congressional District Expected To Be A Showdown 01:22
In Western Minnesota, Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson faces a challenge from Republican Michelle Fischbach, John Lauritsen reports (1:22). WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 3, 2020
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
The Fight For Minn.’s 8th Congressional District
It’s quite telling that Minnesota's 8th Congressional District is the only one visited by both Presidential candidates in 2020, reports Esme Murphy (1:58).WCCO 4 News At 6 - October 21, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:58Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|