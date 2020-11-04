Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LIVE RESULTS: First-term Democratic Rep. Josh Harder looks to defend his seat in California's 10th Congressional District

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Ted Howze ran for this seat in 2018, but lost in the Republican primary election and did not qualify for the final ballot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb Hopes To Retain His Seat Against Republican Sean Parnell In Pennsylvania

Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb Hopes To Retain His Seat Against Republican Sean Parnell In Pennsylvania 00:32

 Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb is facing Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. The western Pennsylvania district encompasses the Pittsburgh suburbs and is home to all of Beaver County. According to Business Insider, Lamb currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the House Committees on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast declares victory over Pam Keith for District 18 seat [Video]

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast declares victory over Pam Keith for District 18 seat

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast has declared victory over Pam Keith for Florida's District 18 Congressional seat.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 05:54Published
Rep. Brian Mast, Pam Keith square off in District 18 debate [Video]

Rep. Brian Mast, Pam Keith square off in District 18 debate

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, the Republican incumbent in Florida's Congressional District 18, faced off against Democratic challenger Pam Keith in an hourlong live debate on WPTV.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:24Published
Rep. Brian Mast-Pam Keith debate: Pt. 2 (28 minutes) [Video]

Rep. Brian Mast-Pam Keith debate: Pt. 2 (28 minutes)

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, the Republican incumbent in Florida's congressional District 18, faced off against Democratic challenger Pam Keith in an hourlong live debate on WPTV.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 28:42Published

Related news from verified sources

LIVE RESULTS: Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick looks to defend her seat against Republican Brandon Martin in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

 First-term Congresswoman Kirkpatrick has largely out-raised Martin in this Arizona House election, bringing in seven times more than her opponent.
Business Insider

LIVE RESULTS: GOP Rep. Devin Nunes looks to retain his seat in California's 22nd Congressional District against Democrat Phil Arballo

 Former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes is one of the most high-profile Republicans in the House.
Business Insider

LIVE RESULTS: First-term Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams and Republican Burgess Owens face off in Utah's 4th Congressional District

 After winning in 2018 by less than half a percentage point, Democrat McAdams looks to retain his seat against former NFL player Burgess Owens.
Business Insider


Tweets about this